Dogs found at Amargosa Valley home still being assessed, suspects to appear in court next week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A court date has been set after hundreds of dogs were found in an Amargosa Valley home. Monday morning at 9 a.m. the fate of 257 dogs will be determined.

The district attorney will make the decision on the next steps, either going to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office custody to then be assessed to be sent to shelters, foster homes, or ready for adoption.

Captain David Boruchowitz said a veterinarian and animal control officer have been spending 24 hours a day with the dogs.

Another home in Pahrump was also found to be Vasili Platunov’s home, which carried 25 dogs. Those dogs have been transferred to the Nye County Animal Shelter.

“So our hope obviously is the best case scenario that the court next week would rule they’re ours so then we can immediately do assessments vaccinations and get these animals out there to adopt and get them into homes, obviously if the judge rules against us and there’s any sort of ruling other than that then it’s based on the timeline they provide – if we have to wait for trial then we’d have to hold them for the next couple of years,” said Boruchowitz.

In his 20-year career, Boruchowitz doesn’t recall this many dogs or this magnitude of a crime, but he said the dogs are in good hands now. He added, that he believes the dogs are doing better now than earlier this week.

“You could just see that they seemed happy to be getting fresh water and food it’s sad it’s sad when you show up and see these sick animals I think the sadness intensifies when you see them responding to positivity,” said Boruchowitz.

If you’d like to volunteer your time, or potentially foster email the sheriff.

