3 arrested in car chase on Lamb Boulevard after suspected carjacking and robbery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Suspects in a carjacking and robbery led officers on a car chase in the north valley just after 7 o’clock Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the driver crashed on their own volition and exited the car immediately after, and that is when officers chased after the suspects on foot.

Three people have now been taken into custody, according to officers.

RTC reported that all northbound lanes of Lamb Boulevard were blocked for a brief time Saturday morning from Smiley Road to the I-15. At 8:06 a.m., however, RTC reported that all lanes are reopened except for the northbound left lane.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

