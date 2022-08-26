University of Texas offers class based on Taylor Swift songs

The new course is called the Taylor Swift Songbook.
The new course is called the Taylor Swift Songbook.(Taylor Swift / Netflix)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:14 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A professor at the University of Texas at Austin said Taylor Swift’s music uses a lot of the same techniques found in classic poetry, so she decided to base a class around it.

The professor is calling the course the Taylor Swift Songbook.

She says it’s not about celebrity or fame, but about the literary traditions that connect writing over the ages, whether the author is a pop star or a Pulitzer Prize winner.

The professor admits to being a fan but said her goal is to teach students about older material through a contemporary lens.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

EV charging station
“We can’t currently meet the demand,” says auto industry rep. of new EV tax credits
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., meets with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei, Taiwan,...
Taiwan: China, Russia disrupting, threatening world order
Catalytic converter theft numbers continue to skyrocket in Las Vegas
Catalytic converter theft numbers continue to skyrocket in Las Vegas
FILE - USDA wildlife specialist Will Guigou, right, and pilot Thomas Taylor prepare to...
USDA scattering rabies vaccines for wildlife in 13 states
Summer is once again going to the dogs as a Las Vegas pool will host its annual “Dog Daze of...
Dogs can take a dip in Las Vegas pool as part of an annual summer event