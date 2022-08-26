Sisolak announces millions to expand internet access to tribal communities

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, along with the Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada, announced an $18.9 million grant to expand internet access to 11 rural tribal communities.

The money will got to fund broadband infrastructure projects to the following tribes:

The Elko Band Indian Colony

Lovelock Paiute Tribe

Summit Lake Paiute Tribe

Timbisha Shoshone Tribe

Yerington Paiute Tribe

Yomba Shoshone Tribe

Money will also go towards the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California, including the Carson Colony, Woodfords, Stewart, and Dresslerville communities.

“In the past two years, we have seen plainly and repeatedly just how important equitable access to high-speed, reliable internet and a connected device is for work, education, healthcare, and civic participation,” said Governor Sisolak. “We cannot and will not leave any community behind as we work to close the digital divide. I am proud that my Office of Science, Innovation and Technology partnered closely with the ITCN to successfully submit for these funds.”

More than 3,000 tribal members are expected to be part of this project, which the state hopes will provide them with reliable and affordable high speed internet access.

Optical fiber cables will be installed into 972 homes and six tribal government buildings or anchor institutions.

An additional $2 million from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration were also given to Walker River Paiute Tribe, Duck Valley Paiute Shoshone Tribe, Ely Shoshone Tribe, and the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe.

