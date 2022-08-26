Safety concerns raised after child hit and killed at Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Residents are raising safety concerns after a child was hit and killed at a Las Vegas apartment complex.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a growing number of pedestrians are getting hit by cars. This year, Las Vegas police have investigated 36 crashes, several of those were deadly. It has prompted a call from the department earlier this week for drivers to pay attention and pedestrians to use crosswalks.

On Aug. 13, 6-year-old Jamall Anderson was riding his bike at the Solaire Apartments when he was hit and killed by a 21-year-old driver of a U-haul truck.

Residents at the complex off Karen Avenue say that they’ve contacted management to put more safety signs up.

One resident emailed us saying, “over the 9 years I’ve lived here, many comments have been made to the office in regards to installing signs asking people to slow down because of children at play.”

Another resident, who did not want to be identified, said children are still playing around the area where Anderson was hit. Residents never received a notice about what happened.

The resident said it’s important to know as a parent, “they can let us know -hey, everybody watch out things are happening, accidents are happening. We could let people know hey slow down as well as hey watch out for you kids a little bit more.”

Westland Real Estate Group owns the complex. Marketing Director Dena Lerner said out of the 10,000 units they oversee in the Las Vegas Valley, they’ve never had an incident like this happen.

Lerner said the boy and the driver involved were not residents of the complex.

“We actually did not communicate directly around this incident to the Solaire residents since the family requested privacy at this time,” Lerner said.

As far as more signage going up after this incident to remind drivers to slow down, Lerner said the complex already has signs up.

“Solaire is a large community with slow speed signs posted throughout the community as well as regular speed bumps designed to slow vehicles down. Unfortunately, this U-haul which was assisting a move-out hit the young child – it is not our understanding the U-haul was speeding,” Lerner said.

Lerner said out of all the complaints they do receive, the lack of safety signs is not one of them.

“We hear lots of complaints so the fact that we haven’t heard a complaint about signage is not because we aren’t listening,” Lerner said.

Lerner said the main complaint they receive is homeless trespassing.

So far, there no plans are in place to put more signs around the area where Anderson was hit.

