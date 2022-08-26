Nevada State College looks to change its name

Nevada State College
Nevada State College(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:16 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State College is looking to change it’s name next summer.

NSC hopes to become “Nevada State University,” according to a Nevada System of Higher Education agenda posted online.

As part of the proposal, NSHE will evaluate the definitions of “community college,” “state college” and “university” as part of the NSHE handbook.

If approved, the renaming would be effective July 1, 2023. The meeting is set for Sept. 8.

