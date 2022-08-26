Nevada State College looks to change its name

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State College is looking to change it’s name next summer.

NSC hopes to become “Nevada State University,” according to a Nevada System of Higher Education agenda posted online.

As part of the proposal, NSHE will evaluate the definitions of “community college,” “state college” and “university” as part of the NSHE handbook.

If approved, the renaming would be effective July 1, 2023. The meeting is set for Sept. 8.

