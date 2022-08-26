Minor injuries reported after plane crash near Boulder City

By Elaine Emerson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:16 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A small plane crashed near Boulder City Friday afternoon.

Boulder City Dispatch confirmed that the fire department was called to a small plane crash near I-11 and Mile Marker 12, near the Townsite solar field.

Boulder City officials reported only minor injuries and no damage to solar equipment.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and will continue the investigation, city officials said.

