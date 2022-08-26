Life is Beautiful shares set times for upcoming festival in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Life is Beautiful festival has shared the set times for the upcoming event in downtown Las Vegas.

Life is Beautiful will be held September 16-18.

According to organizers, the three-day music and arts festival will include a range of music performances by emerging artists and chart-toppers alike, with sets from Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Lorde, Jack Harlow, KYGO, MIGOS, Cage The Elephant, Beach House, and more.

“This year’s schedule is a fun one and offers fans the chance to see all their favorites on the lineup while also discovering some of today’s emerging artists,” said Craig Asher Nyman, Head of Music & programming at Life is Beautiful. “Between the four stages and all the ancillary musical programming, fans are going to have three action packed days of music and entertainment.”

Tickets for the festival start at $180 for 1-Day passes and $380 for 3-Day passes.

Friday, September 16

DOWNTOWN STAGE

3:00 - 3:45pm: Claire Rosinkranz

4:30 - 5:15pm: Grandson

6:00 - 6:50pm: COIN

7:35 - 8:35pm: Jungle

9:20 - 10:35pm: Cage The Elephant

11:25pm - 12:55am: Arctic Monkeys

FREMONT STAGE

3:00 - 3:50pm: Forester

3:55 - 4:45pm: Rochelle Jordan

4:50 - 5:50pm: Perel

5:55 - 6:55pm: Cassian

7:00 - 8:00pm: Solardo

8:05 - 9:05pm: Sonny Fodera

9:10 - 10:10pm: Dabin

10:20 - 11:20pm: R3HAB

11:45 - 1:00am: Alison Wonderland

BACARDÍ STAGE

4:00 - 4:45pm: Tre’ Amani

5:15 - 6:05pm: Omah Lay

6:35 - 7:25pm: Cochise

7:55 - 8:45pm: Shaggy

9:15 - 10:15pm: Oliver Tree

10:55 - 12:05am: Migos

HUNTRIDGE STAGE

3:45 - 4:25pm: The BLSSM

5:15 - 5:55pm: Blu DeTiger

6:50 - 7:30pm: Wet Leg

8:35 - 9:15pm: Tai Verdes

10:35 - 11:20pm: Charli XCX

TOYOTA MUSIC DEN

3:00 - 3:30pm: Tre’ Amani

4:25 - 4:55pm: Cassian

5:55 - 6:25pm: Claire Rosinkranz

7:30 - 8:00pm: Rochelle Jordan

9:15 - 9:45pm: Blu DeTiger

THE KICKER

3:00 - 3:45pm: Hannah Einbinder

4:15 - 5:10pm: Megan Stalter, Sarah Sherman & Atsuko Okatsuka

5:40 - 6:40pm: Celebrity Book Club with Steven and Lily

7:10 - 8:05pm: Megan Stalter, Sarah Sherman & Atsuko Okatsuka

8:35 - 9:30pm: Joel Kim Booster, Hannah Einbinder & Andrew Lopez

10:15 - 11:30pm: 90′s Nite

Saturday, September 17

DOWNTOWN STAGE

3:00 - 3:45pm: Bad Boy Chiller Crew

4:30 - 5:15pm: Alexander 23

6:00 - 6:50pm: Bob Moses

7:35 - 8:25pm: Isaiah Rashad

9:10 - 10:20pm: Lorde

11:10 - 12:40am: Gorillaz

FREMONT STAGE

3:00 - 3:50pm: Tibasko

3:55 - 4:55pm: Jerro

5:00 - 6:00pm: Ship Wrek

6:15 - 7:15pm: Phantoms

7:25 - 8:25pm: Mochakk

8:30 - 9:30pm: Kyle Watson

9:35 - 10:35pm: Walker & Royce

10:45 - 11:35pm: Coi Leray

12:00 - 1:00am: Marc Rebillet

BACARDÍ STAGE

4:00 - 4:45pm: ericdoa

5:15 - 6:05pm: KennyHoopla

6:35 - 7:25pm: JPEGMAFIA

7:55 - 8:45pm: Alessia Cara

9:15 - 10:15pm: Gryffin

10:55 - 12:10am: Kygo

HUNTRIDGE STAGE

3:45 - 4:25pm: Midwxst

5:15 - 5:55pm: Hope Tala

6:50 - 7:30pm: Neil Frances

8:25 - 9:05pm: Slowthai

10:20 - 11:05pm: 100 gecs

TOYOTA MUSIC DEN

3:00 - 3:30pm: Alexander 23

4:30 - 5:00pm: Phantoms

5:55 - 6:25pm: Neil Frances (DJ Set)

7:30 - 8:00pm: Forester

9:15 - 9:45pm: Hope Tala

THE KICKER

2:45 - 3:45pm: Going Deep with Chad & JT

4:20 - 5:20pm: BUTTERBOY with Jo Firestone, Aparna Nacheria, and Maeve Higgins

5:50 - 6:50pm: BUTTERBOY with Jo Firestone, Aparna Nacheria, and Maeve Higgins

7:20 - 8:20pm: Ricky Velez, Jordan Rock, Chad & JT

8:45 - 9:45pm: Joel Kim Booster

10:30 - 12:00am: Simp City: R&B Party

Sunday, September 18

DOWNTOWN STAGE

3:35 - 4:20pm: THE MOSS

5:05 - 5:50pm: Palace

6:35 - 7:25pm: Big Boi

8:10 - 9:00pm: Sylvan Esso

9:45 - 10:45pm: Jack Harlow

11:35 - 12:45pm: Calvin Harris

FREMONT STAGE

3:00 - 3:50pm: Mild Minds

3:55 - 4:45pm: Satin Jackets

4:50 - 5:50pm: Lewis OfMan

5:55 - 6:55pm: Becky Hill

7:00 - 8:00pm: GiolÌ & Assia

8:05 - 9:05pm: Jax Jones

9:15 - 10:15pm: Elderbrook

10:30 - 11:30pm: SG Lewis

11:55 - 12:55am: Said The Sky

BACARDÍ STAGE

3:30 - 4:15pm: Georgia

4:45 - 5:35pm: Clinton Kane

6:05 - 6:55pm: Sam Fender

7:25 - 8:25pm: Big Wild

8:55 - 9:55pm: Dermot Kennedy

10:35 - 11:50pm: Beach House

HUNTRIDGE STAGE

3:00 - 3:30pm: The Soul Juice Band

4:20 - 5:00pm: Lexi Jayde

5:50 - 6:30pm: Valley

7:25 - 8:05pm: Pussy Riot

9:00 - 9:40pm: Young Nudy

10:45 - 11:30pm: Rico Nasty

TOYOTA MUSIC DEN

3:30 - 4:00pm: Valley

5:00 - 5:30pm: Gioli & Assia (DJ Set)

6:30 - 7:00pm: Elderbrook

8:05 - 8:35pm: Satin Jackets

9:45 - 10:15pm: Clinton Kane

THE KICKER

3:30 - 4:30pm: Latrice Royale

5:10 - 6:10pm: Y2YAY with Sydnee Washington & Marie Faustin

6:45 - 7:40pm: Ricky Velez, Hannah Berner & Jordan Rock

8:15 - 9:15pm: Giggly Squad

10:00 - 11:30pm: The Emo Night Tour

