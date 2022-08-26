Life is Beautiful shares set times for upcoming festival in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Life is Beautiful festival has shared the set times for the upcoming event in downtown Las Vegas.
Life is Beautiful will be held September 16-18.
According to organizers, the three-day music and arts festival will include a range of music performances by emerging artists and chart-toppers alike, with sets from Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Lorde, Jack Harlow, KYGO, MIGOS, Cage The Elephant, Beach House, and more.
“This year’s schedule is a fun one and offers fans the chance to see all their favorites on the lineup while also discovering some of today’s emerging artists,” said Craig Asher Nyman, Head of Music & programming at Life is Beautiful. “Between the four stages and all the ancillary musical programming, fans are going to have three action packed days of music and entertainment.”
Tickets for the festival start at $180 for 1-Day passes and $380 for 3-Day passes.
Friday, September 16
DOWNTOWN STAGE
3:00 - 3:45pm: Claire Rosinkranz
4:30 - 5:15pm: Grandson
6:00 - 6:50pm: COIN
7:35 - 8:35pm: Jungle
9:20 - 10:35pm: Cage The Elephant
11:25pm - 12:55am: Arctic Monkeys
FREMONT STAGE
3:00 - 3:50pm: Forester
3:55 - 4:45pm: Rochelle Jordan
4:50 - 5:50pm: Perel
5:55 - 6:55pm: Cassian
7:00 - 8:00pm: Solardo
8:05 - 9:05pm: Sonny Fodera
9:10 - 10:10pm: Dabin
10:20 - 11:20pm: R3HAB
11:45 - 1:00am: Alison Wonderland
BACARDÍ STAGE
4:00 - 4:45pm: Tre’ Amani
5:15 - 6:05pm: Omah Lay
6:35 - 7:25pm: Cochise
7:55 - 8:45pm: Shaggy
9:15 - 10:15pm: Oliver Tree
10:55 - 12:05am: Migos
HUNTRIDGE STAGE
3:45 - 4:25pm: The BLSSM
5:15 - 5:55pm: Blu DeTiger
6:50 - 7:30pm: Wet Leg
8:35 - 9:15pm: Tai Verdes
10:35 - 11:20pm: Charli XCX
TOYOTA MUSIC DEN
3:00 - 3:30pm: Tre’ Amani
4:25 - 4:55pm: Cassian
5:55 - 6:25pm: Claire Rosinkranz
7:30 - 8:00pm: Rochelle Jordan
9:15 - 9:45pm: Blu DeTiger
THE KICKER
3:00 - 3:45pm: Hannah Einbinder
4:15 - 5:10pm: Megan Stalter, Sarah Sherman & Atsuko Okatsuka
5:40 - 6:40pm: Celebrity Book Club with Steven and Lily
7:10 - 8:05pm: Megan Stalter, Sarah Sherman & Atsuko Okatsuka
8:35 - 9:30pm: Joel Kim Booster, Hannah Einbinder & Andrew Lopez
10:15 - 11:30pm: 90′s Nite
Saturday, September 17
DOWNTOWN STAGE
3:00 - 3:45pm: Bad Boy Chiller Crew
4:30 - 5:15pm: Alexander 23
6:00 - 6:50pm: Bob Moses
7:35 - 8:25pm: Isaiah Rashad
9:10 - 10:20pm: Lorde
11:10 - 12:40am: Gorillaz
FREMONT STAGE
3:00 - 3:50pm: Tibasko
3:55 - 4:55pm: Jerro
5:00 - 6:00pm: Ship Wrek
6:15 - 7:15pm: Phantoms
7:25 - 8:25pm: Mochakk
8:30 - 9:30pm: Kyle Watson
9:35 - 10:35pm: Walker & Royce
10:45 - 11:35pm: Coi Leray
12:00 - 1:00am: Marc Rebillet
BACARDÍ STAGE
4:00 - 4:45pm: ericdoa
5:15 - 6:05pm: KennyHoopla
6:35 - 7:25pm: JPEGMAFIA
7:55 - 8:45pm: Alessia Cara
9:15 - 10:15pm: Gryffin
10:55 - 12:10am: Kygo
HUNTRIDGE STAGE
3:45 - 4:25pm: Midwxst
5:15 - 5:55pm: Hope Tala
6:50 - 7:30pm: Neil Frances
8:25 - 9:05pm: Slowthai
10:20 - 11:05pm: 100 gecs
TOYOTA MUSIC DEN
3:00 - 3:30pm: Alexander 23
4:30 - 5:00pm: Phantoms
5:55 - 6:25pm: Neil Frances (DJ Set)
7:30 - 8:00pm: Forester
9:15 - 9:45pm: Hope Tala
THE KICKER
2:45 - 3:45pm: Going Deep with Chad & JT
4:20 - 5:20pm: BUTTERBOY with Jo Firestone, Aparna Nacheria, and Maeve Higgins
5:50 - 6:50pm: BUTTERBOY with Jo Firestone, Aparna Nacheria, and Maeve Higgins
7:20 - 8:20pm: Ricky Velez, Jordan Rock, Chad & JT
8:45 - 9:45pm: Joel Kim Booster
10:30 - 12:00am: Simp City: R&B Party
Sunday, September 18
DOWNTOWN STAGE
3:35 - 4:20pm: THE MOSS
5:05 - 5:50pm: Palace
6:35 - 7:25pm: Big Boi
8:10 - 9:00pm: Sylvan Esso
9:45 - 10:45pm: Jack Harlow
11:35 - 12:45pm: Calvin Harris
FREMONT STAGE
3:00 - 3:50pm: Mild Minds
3:55 - 4:45pm: Satin Jackets
4:50 - 5:50pm: Lewis OfMan
5:55 - 6:55pm: Becky Hill
7:00 - 8:00pm: GiolÌ & Assia
8:05 - 9:05pm: Jax Jones
9:15 - 10:15pm: Elderbrook
10:30 - 11:30pm: SG Lewis
11:55 - 12:55am: Said The Sky
BACARDÍ STAGE
3:30 - 4:15pm: Georgia
4:45 - 5:35pm: Clinton Kane
6:05 - 6:55pm: Sam Fender
7:25 - 8:25pm: Big Wild
8:55 - 9:55pm: Dermot Kennedy
10:35 - 11:50pm: Beach House
HUNTRIDGE STAGE
3:00 - 3:30pm: The Soul Juice Band
4:20 - 5:00pm: Lexi Jayde
5:50 - 6:30pm: Valley
7:25 - 8:05pm: Pussy Riot
9:00 - 9:40pm: Young Nudy
10:45 - 11:30pm: Rico Nasty
TOYOTA MUSIC DEN
3:30 - 4:00pm: Valley
5:00 - 5:30pm: Gioli & Assia (DJ Set)
6:30 - 7:00pm: Elderbrook
8:05 - 8:35pm: Satin Jackets
9:45 - 10:15pm: Clinton Kane
THE KICKER
3:30 - 4:30pm: Latrice Royale
5:10 - 6:10pm: Y2YAY with Sydnee Washington & Marie Faustin
6:45 - 7:40pm: Ricky Velez, Hannah Berner & Jordan Rock
8:15 - 9:15pm: Giggly Squad
10:00 - 11:30pm: The Emo Night Tour
