Las Vegas Valley Water District installing new technology to track “real-time” water use

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There’s a new way to crack down on water usage and water waste in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Valley Water District (LVVWD) is rolling out new technology that keeps a closer eye on how much water people are using in their yards.

It’s called advanced metered infrastructure, and a LVVWD spokesperson said it’s becoming an industry standard for different utilities.

Advanced meters are already installed in part of the Las Vegas valley and will be the norm starting next year.

The technology uses a communication network to send and receive signals from the meters remotely.

“It allows customers to get information in almost real-time about their water use to allow them to use water more efficiently,” LVVWD spokesman Corey Enus said.

The water district said it has wastewater investigators that patrol the valley 24 hours seven days a week, and that’s not going away.

The way it works now, the LVVWD tracks water data but it’s only collected when the meters are read once a month.

With the new meters, the automated technology would recognize if someone, for example, was watering during a restricted time. This summer that’s Sundays and the middle of the day the rest of the week.

The first violation is usually a warning, after that it’s a $60 fine that doubles until the problem is fixed up to a maximum of $640, according to the LVVWD.

Enus said it doesn’t just catch the rule breakers, it will help you spot issues around your house.

“A lot of water leaks occur underground and if there’s continuous use at a property for 24 hours, that indicates a problem,” Enus said.

He said property owners will be able to set up notifications for the information.

Plans to install this infrastructure have been in the works for almost a decade, and the LVVWD said its more important than ever with the continuing impacts of climate change on the Colorado River and Lake Mead.

“Any tool we can use to allow customers to use water more efficiently is an important tool,” Enus said.

Enus said this comes with no costs to customers, because the project was already paid for with previous water rates.

The advanced meter system is expected to be completed across the LVVWD’s jurisdiction by the end of spring next year.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.