Las Vegas Strip’s first magician turns 100, honored with Key to the Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas living legend turns 100 years old, and Clark County declared August 25 as “Gloria Dea Day” to commemorate the birthday of a century.

The occasion was attended by David Copperfield, Teller of Penn and Teller, and other headliners and bigwigs across the Las Vegas magic community at the Westgate Resort and Casino.

“Wonderful people,” Dea said, of the crowd who came to give her birthday wishes. “Not worthy, that’s for sure,” she said of the honor given to her.

“Magic is such an important part of this town. There’s more magic now than ever before. Gloria, in a way, opened that door,” Copperfield said.

Gloria Dea, 100, was presented with a Key to the Strip.

“The first magician of any kind, male or female. And being a hundred is something to celebrate in and of itself, said Commissioner Tick Segerblom.

FOX5 told you about the history of Gloria Dea, and how magicians were working to preserve her legacy and memory.

“That awareness alone helps shift how people view entertainment here, women in entertainment, and entertainment in Vegas... one day, I’ll be exactly where she is,” said AnnaRose Einarsen, a hypnotist who has made it her mission to commemorate her place in Las Vegas history as a woman performer and illusionist.

Magician Lance Rich, also a magic historian, will be writing about Dea’s place in Las Vegas history. “Finding that first person means a lot, just because of what magic has come to mean to Las Vegas. Las Vegas means everything to the world of magic,” Rich said.

Magicians are working to collect Dea’s belongings to help create a public display for visitors to see at a local museum.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.