Las Vegas sees increase in sick pets after monsoonal rains, dog trainer says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas area dog trainer said he’s seen an increase in sick dogs after monsoonal moisture hit the valley the last few weeks, and some veterinarians are also seeing the trend.

Birds that nest on top of roofs carry a lot of diseases and when it rains, the water falls onto the roof and then into backyards and parks, carrying the diseases with it, and that can be dangerous for your dogs.

Leftover wet spots on the ground are something you might want to look out for when walking your dog after it rains.

“The water can just be sitting there and looks clean and looks clear but under a microscope can be very dangerous for our animals,” said dog trainer Kevin Martinez.

Martinez said this is dangerous.

“Pigeons have a lot of diseases and a lot of parasites in them so when that runoff water hits our roof and drains down into our backyard and then we let the dogs outside to go use the bathroom and they step in it or roll around in that water and they end up licking their pads or licking their fur afterwards and they are going to ingest these parasites,” said Martinez.

FOX5 made a couple of calls to some vets in the area, and they said they are seeing a slight increase of dogs coming into their clinics sick after it rains.

One vet said there are some signs you want to look out for:

Loose stool

Loss of appetite

Unexplained tiredness

Martinez said after it rains, it is best to clean your backyard before letting your dog go out unsupervised.

“I have a 3-gallon chemical sprayer that I got from the local hardware store, I put about two inches of bleach in the bottom chemical sprayer, and I fill it up with water and I spray the entire yard with the bleach,” said Martinez.

He said the parasites can cause a chain reaction.

“If you have a dog with diarrhea and you are walking around the park and your dog uses the bathroom and then my dog comes in after that and sniffs up in that area where your dog just defecated, then now my dog is going to end up sick as well and it just carries on,” said Martinez.

The vet also said it is best to bring your pet in every six months to get a fecal sample to make sure they don’t have parasites.

