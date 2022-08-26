Forecast Outlook-8/26/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Even though we are seeing some isolated thunderstorms developing over our local mountains and in Mohave County Friday afternoon we are also seeing drier air returning to the the valley.

Humidity levels are going to taper off and daytime temperatures are going to be climbing for the next seven days.

As of Friday afternoon it’s looking like the monsoon is going to be taking an extended break.

With the drier air and clear skies temperatures will begin to climb bringing back temperatures we would experience in late July where high’s are around 106 degrees.

Because we’ve managed to enjoy cooler than normal temperatures for most of August those hotter temperatures moving in by Tuesday will increase the heat risk for the elderly and very young.

The UN Index for Saturday is 9 or very high.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.