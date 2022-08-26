Dogs can take a dip in Las Vegas pool as part of an annual summer event

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Summer is once again going to the dogs as a Las Vegas pool will host its annual “Dog Daze of Summer” event.

According to a news release, Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility, 8275 W. Spring Mountain Road, will allow dogs to take over the pool and go for a dip as part of the annual event on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The festivities will be broken up into three time sets to accommodate small, medium and large dogs. Only dogs will be allowed in the pool during the event, and each session is limited to 100 dogs each.

Organizers say that from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m., small dogs weighing under 30 pounds will have a chance to enjoy the pool. Then from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., the pool will open to medium dogs weighing 30 to 65 pounds. Lastly, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., large dogs that weigh over 65 pounds can take over the pool.

In addition to swimming in the pool, the event will feature raffles and dog contests, including tallest dog, shortest dog, and funniest pet trick.

According to Clark County, pre-registration is required. The cost to register is $5 per dog. Participants may sign up at the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility or online at https://bit.ly/3zAQTg2.

The county also notes that dog owners must show proof of the pet’s vaccinations before being admitted into the event. Proof of vaccination and liability waivers may be submitted via e-mail to DesertBreezeAquatics@ClarkCountyNV.gov prior to the event to gain faster entrance on the day of.

For additional information, call 702-455-7798, or visit www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/Parks.

