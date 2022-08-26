Burglary suspects currently barricaded in apartment unit near Jones, Vegas

By Cody Lee
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:07 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on scene of a barricade situation near Vegas Drive and Jones Boulevard Friday afternoon.

Police say this is a result of a burglary investigation in a nearby neighborhood and the suspects are believed to be inside an apartment.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

