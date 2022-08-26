Boulder City police debut new Tesla vehicles for department

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Boulder City Police Department this week unveiled new electric vehicles.

According to a post from the city, the department’s fleet of vehicles now includes Teslas.

The city says that it’s a “leader in energy production” and will now also be “cutting down on fossil fuel consumption.”

According to the city, the purchase was made possible using a “small portion” of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Boulder City says that the patrol vehicles that are typically used currently have a 9-12 month waitlist for the same approximate vehicle costs. Adding, “this was a strategic decision.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.