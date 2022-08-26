Boulder City police debut new Tesla vehicles for department

The Boulder City Police Department this week unveiled new electric vehicles.
The Boulder City Police Department this week unveiled new electric vehicles.(City of Boulder City)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:11 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Boulder City Police Department this week unveiled new electric vehicles.

According to a post from the city, the department’s fleet of vehicles now includes Teslas.

The city says that it’s a “leader in energy production” and will now also be “cutting down on fossil fuel consumption.”

According to the city, the purchase was made possible using a “small portion” of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Boulder City says that the patrol vehicles that are typically used currently have a 9-12 month waitlist for the same approximate vehicle costs. Adding, “this was a strategic decision.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Safety concerns raised after child hit and killed at Las Vegas apartment complex
Safety concerns raised after child hit and killed at Las Vegas apartment complex
FOX5 News This Morning 6am - 630am
2 juveniles arrested following threats made to Las Vegas junior high school
UNLV scientists on cutting edge of energy transmission research
UNLV scientists on cutting edge of energy transmission research
100 YEAR OLD GETS KEY TO THE STRIP - VOD - clipped version
Las Vegas Strip’s first magician turns 100, honored with Key to the Strip