YMCA of Southern Nevada receives grant to offer free water safety lessons

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - YMCA of Southern Nevada says it has received a grant that will allow the organization to offer free water safety lessons.

According to a news release, YMCA has partnered with SCP Distributors, Superior Pool Products, NPT, Lincoln Aquatics and parent company POOLCORP to provide scholarships for water safety lessons through the “A Splash of Joy” program.

YMCA says that the donated funds will provide 90 lifeguard training scholarships and 700 “Safety Around Water (SAW)” lessons for children who might not otherwise be able to afford to participate.

The organization says that the partnership will begin in September and will offer 120 monthly spots for free sessions across the two YMCA locations with year-round indoor pools this fall and winter season; Centennial Hills YMCA (6601 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas) and SkyView YMCA (3050 E Centennial Pkwy, North Las Vegas).

“At the Y, we believe that all children should have the foundation for a safe and fun aquatics experience,” said Brianna Barber,Executive Director and Aquatics Cabinet lead at the YMCA of Southern Nevada.”Teaching children how to be safe around the water is not a luxury –it’s a necessity. Drowning can happen nearly everywhere with standing water, and at the Y, we are committed to equipping children with the tools they need to feel confident in and around water so they don’t lose out on the health benefits of exercise, the opportunities to bond with family and friends, and the sense of accomplishment when they learn new skills.”

According to the release, as part of the course, participants will learn essential water safety skills to help reduce the risk of drowning. “These lessons will help build confidence in and around the water,” YMCA says.

YMCA says the “Safety Around Water” sessions will be free to participants, and are open to anyone in the community, child or adult, who wants to learn how to be safe in the water.

YMCA’s free lessons begin Sept. 2 and registration can be accessed through the organization’s website at https://www.lasvegasymca.org/safety-around-water/.

