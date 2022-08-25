This Las Vegas hotel-casino property is saving millions of gallons of water by making some minor changes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There are a few hotels that are doing more to conserve water to the best of their ability one of them being The Orleans, a Boyd Gaming property.

According to data from the Las Vegas Valley Water District, the property is consistently using the least amount of water.

Vice president of communications David Strow tells FOX5 it’s a combination of a lot of things. One of the biggest contributors to saving water at the property has been rethinking the layout of the hotel, removing turf and running a more “effective” HVAC system for air conditioning.

“Look we see what’s going on at lake Mead the lakes dropping we’re now as a community having to deal with a water shortage that our water is going to get cut,” said Strow. The company owns many other hotels across the country. He said the mission is to reduce and keep conserving as much water as possible.

Strow says he says AC uses a lot of water and they’ve implemented a new energy-saving program right before 2020.

“We’ve been picking up a lot of momentum over the years but what I’d tell you is this is something we’ve been doing for a very long time,” said Stowe.

Along with that, Strow says saving water in their laundry facilities has been another reason for success.

“That’s the central laundry facility that services all of our properties across Las Vegas, we launched a system that recycles wastewater,” said Stowe.

While it doesn’t sound like a lot, it has helped save millions of gallons of water through just the laundry facility.

“Through those little programs we’re doing we’re up to a billion gallons of water across the country that’s equivalent to 9,100 Olympic-sized swimming pools,” said Stowe.

Next year, as the Colorado River hits historic lows, seven states including Nevada will have to reduce water consumption. Nevada will lose about 8 percent of water usage, and Stowe said that’s something that keeps the organization continuing to do its part to use less water.

“The only way it works is if we’re all chipping in and if we’re all finding smart ways just to reduce water consumption just a little bit more,” said Stowe.

The organization says they’re using this plan across the country at all of their hotels, accumulatively they’ve saved a billion gallons of water nationwide over the last few years.

Between 2020 and 2021 some of the top water users in Las Vegas have consistently been The Venetian, Caesars Palace, Angel Park Golf Club and The Wynn.

Some of the most conserving users are ranked below out of 50 properties on the list.

RANK CUSTOMER NAME USAGE (Water usage listed in 1,000 gallons) 48 THE ORLEANS HOTEL & CASINO 116,394 49 NEW YORK NEW YORK 115,269 50 GOLDEN NUGGET 112,849

