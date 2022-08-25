Set of remains found at Lake Mead identified as 42-year-old who drowned in 2002, Clark County officials say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County officials have released new findings in a set of skeletal remains recently found at Lake Mead.

In a news release, Clark County revealed the set of remains found on May 7 at Callville Bay have been identified as Thomas Erndt of Las Vegas. The coroner said he was 42 years old at the time of his reported drowning on August 2, 2002.

The coroner said they used DNA analysis and reports from the original incident to help identify the remains. The cause and manner of Mr. Erndt’s death are undetermined.

Clark County went into more detail on the process for identifying the remains discovered at the lake including examinations to determine the gender and approximate age, height and weight of each person.

The county said the quality of DNA samples can be greatly impacted by time and environmental conditions.

Part of the investigation is also comparing their findings to information they have about people who have been reported missing over the years.

The Clark County coroner still has investigations open to find out more about the very first set of remains found in a barrel at Hemenway Harbor.

Two other partial sets of remains found at Boulder Beach are also still being investigated.

