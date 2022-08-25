Pop-up pantry with food, water placed in Las Vegas homeless camp

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A group of volunteers have placed a pop-up pantry near a Las Vegas homeless camp in an effort to give those in need a quick way to access water, food and basic necessities.

It’s a mission created by Las Vegas Community of Hope. The group has been providing basic needs to the unhoused and those living on the streets, tunnels or in camps.

Volunteers saw a need in their mission: a way for these people to quickly access basic necessities, without leaving their area in search of help, or waiting for help to arrive.

“Having a pantry in one allocated place can help them always find access to food no matter where they go,” said Ahlam, one of the organizers.

The makeshift pantry has water, canned goods, dried pasta, other toiletry items as well as a request list for other items in demand. Some are able to cook with the items with their makeshift stoves.

“We’re trying to make it as accessible as it could be,” Ahlam said.

Where is it? The location is only known to those who access the pantry in a local homeless camp, as well as the volunteers. The secrecy has a two-fold purpose: helping those who live on the streets maintain privacy and avoid prying eyes of strangers.

The hidden project also keeps the pantry under the radar of any municipalities that may eye the pantry with scrutiny; FOX5 reported on two community fridges that appeared in the City of Las Vegas, but were eventually forced to close due to code violations.

“We need to understand that first and foremost, these people experiencing homelessness are human… basic needs, basic human rights for everyone to have food, shelter and water,” Ahlam said.

The group is working to add more pantries across the Valley. For more information on donations, click here: Las Vegas Community of Hope

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.