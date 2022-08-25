‘Nutcracker’ immersive experience to open in Las Vegas this holiday season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The developers of the “Immersive Van Gogh” exhibit have announced they will open a “Nutcracker” experience in Las Vegas this holiday season.

According to a news release, the attraction, dubbed “The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle,” will open this winter at Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas at The Shops at Crystals.

Developers say guests will experience a 30-minute immersive experience that can introduce young children to the art of ballet and the storytelling that often accompanies it.

According to the release, “set to the sweeping music of Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, “Immersive Nutcracker” encompasses visitors in over 500,000 cubic feet of projections composed of over 1 million frames of video, curating a grand immersive display that relays the tale of The Nutcracker from opening to finale.”

Developers say the projection features scenes set to the classical scores like “The March of the Toys,” “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” and more.

Tickets for the experience go on on pre-sale Thursday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. with public on sale starting Aug. 26 at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at immersive-nutcracker.com.

