North Las Vegas police: Juvenile accused of intentionally drowning dog

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says a juvenile is accused of intentionally drowning a dog in a community pool earlier this summer.

According to North Las Vegas police, just before 12 p.m. on July 9, authorities received a call regarding a deceased dog inside a community pool near Heineken Street and Altamira Cave Drive. An Animal Protection Service officer later located and impounded the deceased dog, police say.

Just over two weeks later, according to authorities, a resident in the neighborhood informed police that they had surveillance footage pertaining to the incident. NLVPD says that the footage showed a male (unknown age at the time) appearing to intentionally drown the dog.

Authorities said the video showed “the dog was submerged, multiple times, underwater until it appeared lifeless.”

As a result of the footage, police say detectives were notified due to the nature of the incident that was investigated as a case of animal cruelty.

Detectives were able to locate the male in the footage and found he was a juvenile. Police were unable to provide an exact age on the individual, but said he was a “young teen.”

Authorities say that on Aug. 9, the juvenile was arrested and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Justice Center for felony animal cruelty.

