Motorcycle crash kills 1, seriously injures another near Ely

The rider of the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries at the scene
The rider of the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries at the scene(Nevada State Police)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash killed one person and seriously injured another.

Troopers were called for reports of a crash on US-93 in White Pine County on Aug. 7 around 11:30 a.m.

Their preliminary investigation found a black Harley Davidson was traveling south when it drove off the right side of the road into the dirt for unknown reasons.

The motorcycle overturned, and both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle. The rider, 50-year-old Aaron Grandorf of Las Vegas, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

His passenger, who was not identified, was transported from the scene for medical treatment with suspected serious injury.

NSP are asking anyone with information about the crash to call them at 775-753-1111.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

‘Nutcracker’ immersive experience to open in Las Vegas this holiday season
‘Nutcracker’ immersive experience to open in Las Vegas this holiday season
Downtown Summerlin to again host Halloween ‘Parade of Mischief’
Downtown Summerlin to again host Halloween ‘Parade of Mischief’
Clark County officials identify set of skeletal remains found at Lake Mead
Pop-up pantry with food, water placed in Las Vegas homeless camp
Pop-up pantry with food, water placed in Las Vegas homeless camp