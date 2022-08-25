Motorcycle crash kills 1, seriously injures another near Ely

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash killed one person and seriously injured another.

Troopers were called for reports of a crash on US-93 in White Pine County on Aug. 7 around 11:30 a.m.

Their preliminary investigation found a black Harley Davidson was traveling south when it drove off the right side of the road into the dirt for unknown reasons.

The motorcycle overturned, and both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle. The rider, 50-year-old Aaron Grandorf of Las Vegas, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

His passenger, who was not identified, was transported from the scene for medical treatment with suspected serious injury.

NSP are asking anyone with information about the crash to call them at 775-753-1111.

