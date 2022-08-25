Henderson addresses concerns about proposed road extension to Nevada State College

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Henderson is addressing concerns about building a new road through the Mission Hills neighborhood. The road would be a second way to access Nevada State College. The proposal is to extend Paradise Hills Drive through currently undeveloped desert.

Hundreds of people came out to express their opinions Wednesday at Henderson City Hall.

“When you want to put in a highway through my backyard that ride their bikes that play out there, what about their safety?,” questioned one woman.

Mission Hills neighbors brought up their safety concerns of a adding a new four lane road saying it would run their rural way of life including horseback riding through the desert but first responders say it is desperately needed by the college for their safety.

“Nevada State College is basically our longest cul-de-sac in the city. We have one way in, one was out and if we run into a train that becomes a huge problem in my world,” said one Henderson first responder.

“We are currently running a really dangerous experiment… What if there is an emergency?,” asked a representative from the college sharing students and staff often get stuck in traffic and waiting at train tracks and are often up to a half hour late to class. When Nevada State College started 20 years ago there were 144 students, now there are 7,000.

While the majority of the hundreds of people at the meeting were against expanding Paradise Hills Drive into a major throughfare, neighbor Bill Robinson is for it.

“Everybody on my side of the freeway has a written promise from the city 16 years ago that they were going to extend this road through... If you went out there yesterday at 2 o’clock, the traffic went from the freeway interchange all the way back into the NSC property,” Robinson stated.

No decision was made tonight this was only a question-and-answer session.

If the Henderson City Council does decide to move forward, the city says it will be a process with several more public meetings. The city has proposed buying about eight acres of land at a price of $2.7 million to extend the road.

