Former hotel and casino workers bid farewell to Fiesta Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former employees of Fiesta Henderson reunited one last time to say goodbye before the hotel and casino is gone.

This year Station Casinos announced Fiesta Henderson and two North Las Vegas properties will not be reopening after being shuttered during the pandemic.

Angie Johanson, a cocktail waitress at Fiesta, thought of the idea to coordinate a group photo.

“You know five days a week in this building for 18 years I mean more time with the people I worked with than my actual family,” Johanson said.

Just over 40 people showed up Wednesday evening to reunite.

Teresa Slattery worked at the location as an account room manager where they counted all the money from slots and the machines.

“I was here day one when they opened up with The Reserve,” Slattery said.

Fiesta was formerly The Reserve, a safari and jungle-themed hotel and casino that opened in February of 1998.

“When Stations took over it was great it was nice they were good to us they kept all us employees and everything and we were able to keep our seniority and all that,” Slattery said.

When the pandemic shuttered doors Slattery was pushed into retirement but she said she would’ve liked to put a few more years in.

“I had a fantastic crew, and we got a long so great and I we worked all hard together no problem with coming in on overtime or staying overtime just everybody,” Slattery said.

