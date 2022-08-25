Forecast Outlook- 8/25/2022

Monsoon moisture remains in place, keeping shower and thunderstorm chances in the forecast through Friday. Drier weather returns for the weekend.

Thunderstorms are already popping up over the mountains early this afternoon. We’ll maintain the chance for scattered showers and storms drifting off the mountains and into the Las Vegas Valley. Heavy downpours, gusty wind, and lightning can be expected around any storms that develop. The latest forecast models are keeping storm chances going through the night as a line of potential storms moves in from the north later tonight.

Mountain storms remain in the forecast Friday with the chance of a few isolated storms drifting into the Las Vegas Valley during the afternoon and evening. The forecast high is 100°.

Drier air makes a return for the weekend, bringing our storm chances down again. High temperatures hold around the 100° mark with wind gusts 20-30 mph on Saturday. The dry air looks to stick around through most of next week with high temperatures climbing back up around 105° by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.