Downtown Summerlin to again host Halloween ‘Parade of Mischief’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Downtown Summerlin announced that it will once again host its popular Halloween parade.

According to a news release, “Parade of Mischief” will be held on Fridays and Saturdays in October.

Officials say the “mischievous mayhem” kicks off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7. Other parade nights include Oct. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29.

According to Downtown Summerlin, the parade is free, open to the public and takes place along Park Centre Drive.

“Parade of Mischief is back and better than ever! We’ve added three themed floats that will enhance patron visibility and add to the overall entertainment value of each performance,” stated Halee Harczynski, senior marketing director, Downtown Summerlin. “In addition to the new floats, we’ve cast over 30 local youth as dancing zombies, ghosts, witches, wizards, wild creatures and more. It’s an event you won’t want to miss!”

For additional information, visit summerlin.com

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.