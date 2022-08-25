Clark County transforming Safari Motel into homeless housing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is calling it the BETterment program also known as the bridge employment training program. It aims to get people into some housing and back on their feet again.

3,900 people who are experiencing homelessness in Clark County are currently on the county’s waitlist to get into some housing.

The BETterment program is one initiative the county is launching to help with the demand.

“So we can get those folks that are on our community que and get them into a place where they can stay where they know they can be safe,” said Michelle Fuller-Hallauer with the social services department for Clark County.

The bridge program will house 50 people for up to 90 days. That totals out to 200 people per year.

Not just anyone who is experiencing homelessness will qualify for the program. County representatives said they will be accepting people into the program who have fewer barriers.

“In many cases, they might have not been homeless for as long as some people, they might not have a severe mental illness, they might not have as severe substance use issues,” said Fuller-Hallauer.

The program will provide more than just a place for the homeless to stay.

“It is going to be therapeutic services, it is going to be a community that is focused on case management, workforce development, training and really just wrap-around services to get people ready to be in their own home,” said the US Vets program coordinator, Haley Exon.

We asked the county if people will be able to use drugs while in the program.

“We use a housing first philosophy so folks won’t necessarily have to be clean coming in but the folks here will work with folks to make good choices and help folks identify what is best for them,” said Fuller-Hallauer.

Clark County social services will be using $2.3 million from its AB309 funds which is your tax dollars to fund the program.

To get into the program, people go through an online application process and then be put on a waitlist.

County representatives said they are hoping to have people moved into the housing and start the program within the next 6 months.

