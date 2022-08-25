1 injured in crash near Cimarron, Elkhorn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was seriously injured in a crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 11:35 a.m. Aug. 25 at the intersection of Cimarron Road and Elkhorn Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

LVMPD said two vehicles were involved. One of the drivers was critically injured and taken to University Medical Center, police said.

The intersection was closed for police investigation.

