Standoff underway at North Las Vegas apartment complex near Craig, Commerce

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is currently in a standoff with a man who is believed to be armed inside an apartment unit in the 4200 block of North Commerce Street.

A North Las Vegas police spokesperson said this started just before 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Police tell FOX5 a special weapons and tactical (SWAT) unit is on scene.

It is unclear why the man is barricaded inside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

