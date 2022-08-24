Raiders, Patriots finish joint practices

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Raiders and Patriots held their second and final joint practice on Wednesday at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was happy with what his team accomplished and said having the Patriots here to practice allowed them to do things they can’t replicate with just their players working out.

“We can’t get this on our own,” McDaniels said. “You’re blocking different people. You’re covering different people. You’re running routes on different people. We saw different coverages, we saw different schemes on both sides of the ball. We had block punt rushes that we don’t use. So there’s really no way for us to simulate this.”

The players liked the opportunity to go up against someone else.

“We’ve been practicing against each other for the last month or so,” safety Trevon Moehrig said. “To go against other guys was fun to see different things but that’s what it’s all about. That’s what we’re practicing for is to see different stuff and eventually fix it and get better.”

Raiders tight end Darren Waller was not at either joint practice but McDaniels says he’s optimistic on Waller’s return.

“I’m not concerned,” McDaniels said. “He’s doing everything he can to get out there as soon as he can be. I don’t want to make a prediction on whether he will or will not be out there in the next few weeks. I see him every day. He’s in every meeting. He’s doing everything he can to get out there as fast as possible.”

The Raiders will play their final preseason game of the year Friday night at Allegiant Stadium against the Patriots. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15. Viewers in Southern Nevada can watch the game on FOX5. Our coverage begins with Raiders Pregame Live at 4:30.

