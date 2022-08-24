Las Vegas shelter waiving adoption fees for all animals on Saturday

A dog living at the shelter holds up his toy.
A dog living at the shelter holds up his toy.(Nicki Clark/KFVS)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:00 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Animal Shelter announced that it will waive adoption fees for all animal as part of an event on Saturday, Aug. 27.

According to the shelter, to celebrate the culmination of Clear the Shelters adoption campaign, adoption fees for all animals will be waived. The organization says the fee-waived adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip and up-to-date vaccines for appropriate animals. However, they note that a $10 license fee may apply.

The Animal Foundation says adoptions take place on a first-come, first-served basis for walk-in traffic, beginning at 11 a.m.

The Animal Foundation is located at 655 North Mojave Road. For more information about the event and to view adoptable animals, visit animalfoundation.com.

