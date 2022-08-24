Las Vegas police say unlicensed masseuse accused of sexually assaulting client

Las Vegas police say unlicensed masseuse arrested, accused of sexual assault on client
Las Vegas police say unlicensed masseuse arrested, accused of sexual assault on client(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:10 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man who was allegedly operating as an unlicensed masseuse was arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a client.

According to police, detectives arrested the man, identified as 60-year-old Javier Diaz Guzman, at his resident in the 200 block of Cervantes Street on Aug. 16.

Police said the man was operating as an unlicensed masseuse from his home when he sexually assaulted an adult female client on Aug. 12.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone who may have been a victim or has information about this crime to contact the Sexual Assault Detail at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

LVMPD says he was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for three counts of sexual assault and one count of open/gross lewdness.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rock Stanley
Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing 75-year-old man
Las Vegas boy to compete in Little League Home Run Derby
Las Vegas boy to compete in Little League Home Run Derby
FlixBus launching express service between Palm Springs and Las Vegas
FlixBus launches express service between Palm Springs and Las Vegas
FOX5 News: Live in Las Vegas 8am - 830am
Las Vegas boy competing in Little League home run derby