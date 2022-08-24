Las Vegas police say unlicensed masseuse accused of sexually assaulting client

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man who was allegedly operating as an unlicensed masseuse was arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a client.

According to police, detectives arrested the man, identified as 60-year-old Javier Diaz Guzman, at his resident in the 200 block of Cervantes Street on Aug. 16.

Police said the man was operating as an unlicensed masseuse from his home when he sexually assaulted an adult female client on Aug. 12.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone who may have been a victim or has information about this crime to contact the Sexual Assault Detail at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

LVMPD says he was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for three counts of sexual assault and one count of open/gross lewdness.

