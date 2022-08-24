Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing 75-year-old man
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:28 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 75-year-old man.
According to police, Rock Stanley was last seen Tuesday at about 5 a.m. near the 2700 block of Kyle Canyon Road.
Police say Stanley was last seeing wearing a yellow jacket, grey shorts and a blue backpack.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.
