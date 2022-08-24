Las Vegas Fire & Rescue to open firefighter trainee recruitment

A Las Vegas Fire Department truck is seen. (Eric Green/FOX5)
A Las Vegas Fire Department truck is seen. (Eric Green/FOX5)(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those interested in pursuing a career in firefighting will soon have an opportunity with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

According to a news release, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Department says it is looking for individuals who want a career in fire and emergency medical services.

As such, the agency says it is opening firefighter trainee recruitment on Sept. 6 and will be offered until Oct. 4.

LVFR says recruitment is typically for entry-level candidates who meet the minimum requirements listed below:

  • Possess a valid driver’s license at the time of application.
  • Minimum 18 years of age, no maximum.
  • High school diploma or equivalent.
  • Current Nevada State or National Registry Emergency Medical Technician certificate on the date of conditional job offer.

Candidates may apply at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/lasvegas.

Additional information, including job descriptions, physical fitness requirements and frequently asked questions can be found at www.lasvegasnevada.gov/firejobs. Anyone with questions can contact firerecruit@lasvegasnevada.gov.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Boulder City adopts changes to water ordinances
Rock Stanley
Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing 75-year-old man
Las Vegas boy to compete in Little League Home Run Derby
Las Vegas boy to compete in Little League Home Run Derby
FlixBus launching express service between Palm Springs and Las Vegas
FlixBus launches express service between Palm Springs and Las Vegas