Las Vegas Fire & Rescue to open firefighter trainee recruitment

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those interested in pursuing a career in firefighting will soon have an opportunity with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

According to a news release, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Department says it is looking for individuals who want a career in fire and emergency medical services.

As such, the agency says it is opening firefighter trainee recruitment on Sept. 6 and will be offered until Oct. 4.

LVFR says recruitment is typically for entry-level candidates who meet the minimum requirements listed below:

Possess a valid driver’s license at the time of application.

Minimum 18 years of age, no maximum.

High school diploma or equivalent.

Current Nevada State or National Registry Emergency Medical Technician certificate on the date of conditional job offer.

Candidates may apply at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/lasvegas.

Additional information, including job descriptions, physical fitness requirements and frequently asked questions can be found at www.lasvegasnevada.gov/firejobs. Anyone with questions can contact firerecruit@lasvegasnevada.gov.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.