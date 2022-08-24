Las Vegas Fire & Rescue to open firefighter trainee recruitment
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those interested in pursuing a career in firefighting will soon have an opportunity with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.
According to a news release, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Department says it is looking for individuals who want a career in fire and emergency medical services.
As such, the agency says it is opening firefighter trainee recruitment on Sept. 6 and will be offered until Oct. 4.
LVFR says recruitment is typically for entry-level candidates who meet the minimum requirements listed below:
- Possess a valid driver’s license at the time of application.
- Minimum 18 years of age, no maximum.
- High school diploma or equivalent.
- Current Nevada State or National Registry Emergency Medical Technician certificate on the date of conditional job offer.
Candidates may apply at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/lasvegas.
Additional information, including job descriptions, physical fitness requirements and frequently asked questions can be found at www.lasvegasnevada.gov/firejobs. Anyone with questions can contact firerecruit@lasvegasnevada.gov.
