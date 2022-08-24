Las Vegas boy to compete in Little League Home Run Derby

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Little League World Series is being played in Williamsport, Pennsylvania right now. While Southern Nevada doesn’t have any local teams playing, the valley does have a local player to cheer for.

Jamie Justice is one of eight kids across the country to qualify for the Little League Home Run Derby. Justice says winning would be a dream come true.

“Ohh that would be amazing!” Justice exclaimed. “That would be awesome.”

Keith Justice is Jamie’s dad and longtime coach. He’s said going to the Little League World Series is a dream come true for him too.

“It’s going to be exciting to be at the park I’ve been watching on TV since I was young,” Justice continued. “To get to be on ESPN watching the kids competing.”

The 12-year-old Justice earned his spot by winning a local homerun derby and then performing well in the regional contest in Seattle. Now he’ll be competing with the top homerun hitters across the country. Keith is calling this the trip of a lifetime for his family.

“Youth sports is about creating memories, this will be a memory we have for many years to come and we couldn’t be more excited,” Justice said.

The Little League Home Run Derby is scheduled for Thursday in Williamsport. ESPN will televise the event Friday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. local time.

