LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police said I-15 at Primm is closed due to flooding.

NSP said southbound I-15 was closed first, with northbound lanes shut down shortly after.

NB is now shut down as well. https://t.co/uVjm9qtLWq — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) August 24, 2022

FOX5 viewers in California reported excessive flooding in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.