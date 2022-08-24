Forecast Outlook- 8/24/2022

Another push of monsoon moisture is bringing higher thunderstorm chances around Southern Nevada through Friday. Drier weather returns for the weekend.

We’ve already seen isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms this morning around the Las Vegas Valley. More activity will continue through the afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours, gusty wind, and lightning can be expected around any storms that develop.

Scattered thunderstorms continue through Thursday with the chance of some storms on Friday as well. With more humidity in the mix, high temperatures will be hovering in the mid to upper 90s.

Drier air makes a return for the weekend, bringing our storm chances down again. The drier pattern looks to continue well into next week.

