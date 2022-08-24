FlixBus launches express service between Palm Springs and Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents hoping for a getaway in Palm Springs will soon have another transportation option available.

According to a news release, starting Aug. 26, FlixBus will launch an express line from Palm Springs to Las Vegas.

FlixBus says the new line will offer transportation from Palm Springs to Las Vegas on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.

According to the release, the new line offers trips to-from Las Vegas from downtown Palm Springs (Palm Canyon at Baristo) with connections to UC Riverside, San Bernardino downtown, Victorville, the Las Vegas Strip and downtown Las Vegas.

The company says that trips will leave from downtown Palm Springs at 9:10 a.m. and arrive in Las Vegas by 2:45 p.m, while return trips will depart from Las Vegas at 4:35 p.m. and arrive back in downtown Palm Springs by 10:40 p.m.

The company says tickets start at $34.99, but riders who book at least 2 weeks in advance can receive $24.99 fares for express service between Las Vegas and Palm Springs.

For more information, visit: https://www.flixbus.com/

