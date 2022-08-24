Driver dead after single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, Las Vegas police say
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:27 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
According to police, the incident occurred at the intersection of Charleston and Pecos.
Police say a four-door vehicle was traveling south on Pecos, veered off the road and collided into a traffic poll on the southwest corner.
The driver was transported to a hospital where they were pronounced deceased.
No additional information was provided.
