Driver dead after single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at the intersection of Charleston and Pecos.

Police say a four-door vehicle was traveling south on Pecos, veered off the road and collided into a traffic poll on the southwest corner.

The driver was transported to a hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

No additional information was provided.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.