Boulder City adopts changes to water ordinances

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Members of the city council in Boulder City on Tuesday approved changes to water ordinances in the area.

According to a news release, using measures that were recommended by the Southern Nevada Water Authority, the changes to the water ordinances were unanimously approved.

The city notes that similar changes are being proposed throughout Southern Nevada.

According to the release, while there are some exceptions, the majority of the changes take effect on Sept. 15.

Boulder City says that it set aside American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for several conservation projects.

“We are working on several projects to eliminate water waste and conserve the water we use,” said Taylour Tedder, City Manager. “We appreciate the lead SNWA has taken and the guidance they provide as we work to be better stewards of this precious resource.

According to the release, the city council approved removal of 721,000 square feet of turf at Boulder City Municipal Golf Course.

According to Boulder City, among the updates to city ordinances:

• Effective January 1, 2023, allowing water to continuously flow or spray into the public right-of -way, gutter, street, sidewalk, etc. is prohibited (with minimal exceptions, such as use of water to clean driveways, sidewalks, or household items; emergency use; vehicle washing; and water needed for construction projects).

• Turf installation at new schools, parks, and cemeteries must meet specified requirements, such as water smart landscaping.

• Effective January 1, 2023, new swimming pools cannot exceed 600 square feet in area and must drain into the sewer.

• Watering is prohibited on Sunday.

• Installing any turf at new residential construction is prohibited.

• Restrictions on man-made lakes and operation of certain water features are added.

Additionally, the city says that extra enforcement provisions are being added to assist with enforcing the code. Civil violations will be addressed through a “notice of violation,” the city notes.

Boulder City says the proceeds of any fines collected are required to be used for water conservation purposes including customer incentives such as turf rebate programs, smart irrigation meters and water efficient irrigation systems.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.