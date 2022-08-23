Tucson woman who went missing while hiking in Utah found dead

Zion National Park confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the body of Jetal Sutariya Agnihotri was...
Zion National Park confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the body of Jetal Sutariya Agnihotri was found in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs at the park.(University of Arizona)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:20 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson woman who went missing while hiking in Utah last weekend has been found dead.

Zion National Park confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the body of Jetal Sutariya Agnihotri was found in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs at the park.

According to the University of Arizona Hydrology & Atmospheric Sciences, Agnihotri was a graduate student at the school.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the friends and family of Jetal Agnihotri,” Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park superintendent said.

Nearly 200 people helped in the search for Agnihotri, who was swept away by floodwaters on Friday.

Agnihotri was among several hikers who were swept off their feet by rushing water in the popular Narrows area in the park, known for its spectacular red-rock cliffs and narrow canyons, in southern Utah near the Arizona border.

All of the hikers except Agnihotri were found and were stranded until water levels receded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas dentists donate dental services to those in need
Las Vegas dentists donate dental services to those in need
Las Vegas dentists donate dental services to those in need
Las Vegas dentists donate dental services to those in need
Spirit Airlines flight attendant
Spirit Airlines hosting hiring event to fill over 200 flight attendant positions in Las Vegas
U.S. flags veterans generic
City of Henderson accepting applications for Veterans Memorial Wall engravings
New animal shelter to open Wednesday in Pahrump
New animal shelter to open Wednesday in Pahrump