Spirit Airlines hosting hiring event to fill over 200 flight attendant positions in Las Vegas

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:03 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Spirit Airlines says it is celebrating its 20th anniversary of service in Las Vegas by hosting a major hiring event on Thursday.

According to a news release, Spirit is looking to fill more than 200 new locally based flight attendant positions.

The airline says that qualifying candidates can receive a conditional job offer on the spot and potentially start training in less than one month.

According to Spirit, Las Vegas is one of Spirit’s largest airport operations with around 70 flights each day and is the second-largest carrier at Harry Reid International by departing seats.

The hiring event will be held Thursday, Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Flamingo Las Vegas Corporate Convention Center, third floor.

Those attending should bring the following items:

  • Resume
  • Valid U.S. passport
  • 2 additional forms of ID
  • Examples include: valid driver’s license, state ID card, Social Security card, birth certificate or a Permanent Resident Card or Employment Authorization Document, if applicable

Candidates are encouraged to apply in advance online at: Flight Attendant Hiring Event.

