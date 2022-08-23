Raiders, Patriots have joint practices in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Raiders began two days of joint practices with the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson.

The teams will do team and position group drills against each other before they play in the final preseason game on Friday night at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Maxx Crosby say the joint practices are effective in getting ready for the regular season.

“Joint practices, people show more stuff,” Carr said. “It’s not as vanilla for everyone to see so that’s what I’ve always loved about it. To practice against two coaches that know each other, the guys are keeping each other safe. So you’re getting full speed to impact. You know who won the rep and all of that kind of stuff. But I just love the different looks you get, the type of defense, it’s a different philosophy and all of those types of things. Different situations come up and I think you can get a lot accomplished rather than 14 or 15 snaps in a preseason game.”

“These practices are like our games going 1′s versus 1′s we’re getting one on one work and two on two work, live team reps and stuff like that,” Crosby said. “This is our real game reps and it’s fun going out there and competing against somebody else. Everybody gets a little bit heated, it’s hot out here, we’re going after it but we’re getting better and that’s all I can ask for.”

The coaches like it as well. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said there’s a lot of good that can come out of the workouts.

“There’s a ton of value,” Belichick said. “The contact is less so you put more players out there longer because there’s less concern. Controlled situations, make sure you get third down, the red areas, two minute, end of the game, kicking situations, things you may or may not see in a preseason game, probably will come up in a preseason game but with players who would be involved in it during the regular season.”

The first day of joint workouts did not have any fights between the two teams, which is commonly seen when two teams share a practice field.

“It was super competitive but there was an emphasis that we’re not going to fight and put up with that kind of stuff,” Carr said. “Usually that’s the case and then sure enough I’m standing on the outside of a hundred man brawl. Especially like last year.”

The Patriots arrived in Southern Nevada on Sunday and are spending the entire week out here before Friday’s 5:15 kickoff.

