PBR Rock Bar to leave its Las Vegas Strip location after 12 years

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After 12 years on the Las Vegas Strip, popular spot PBR Rock Bar announced Monday it is leaving its longstanding location.

PBR Rock Bar & Grill said that after two years of negotiations with the Miracle Mile Shops, they were unable to reach a new deal with the landlord of their space.

Owner of PBR Rock Bar Jonathan Fine shared that they were “extremely heartbroken” to announce the news.

PBR Rock Bar alleges that the landlord determined that “a Country Americana brand is not a ‘fit’ for them at this time.”

They said in the post that they are, “currently relocating on the Strip and look forward to the future of PBR Rock Bar & Grill as we transition away from the Miracle Mile Shops.”

“We are extremely grateful to have the best employees, many who have been with the brand 10+ years. Without them, none of our success would have been possible. Fortunately, we are able to offer many of them positions at our other affiliated venues in Las Vegas,” Fine said.

