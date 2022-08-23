Nye County authorities seize 300 dogs in animal cruelty case

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nye County Sheriff’s office says two people were arrested Monday and 300 dogs were seized in an animal cruelty case.

According to authorities, Oskana Higgins and Vasili Platunov were arrested after they were accused of felony animal abuse and neglect.

As part of the investigation, Nye County authorities say a warrant was obtained for a property in Amargosa Valley where approximately 300 dogs were seized.

“NCSO Deputies and Animal Control Officers remain on scene throughout the night as the investigation of the neglect and abuse continues as well as the care of the 300 dogs,” officials said in a Facebook post.

Authorities added that the investigation would continue for the next several days and it is anticipated that several additional charges will be added.

No further information was provided at this time.

