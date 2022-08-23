New animal shelter to open Wednesday in Pahrump

New animal shelter to open Wednesday in Pahrump
New animal shelter to open Wednesday in Pahrump(Nye County)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:14 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new animal shelter is set to open its doors Wednesday in Pahrump.

According to officials, the new facility, which is named the Nye County Animal Shelter, can hold over 100 animals comfortable indoors, depending on their size and species.

Tasha Crabtree with the Nye County Animal Shelter says the facility will be able to house and care for all species and they have already had a pig and a peacock over the past month.

According to the shelter, while they anticipate the majority of animals to be dogs and cats, they are currently creating an outdoor area that will be able to house horses, pigs, goats, foul and other livestock in the near future.

The shelter says it will work in correlation with Nye County Animal Control to house animals that may be confiscated, under observation for bite quarantine, impounded for protective custody, strays or owner surrenders.

Nye County authorities seize 300 dogs in animal cruelty case

“As a managed intake shelter, we consider every animal on a case by case basis, acting primarily as a resource center, providing the community with options and solutions to animal related issues,” the facility said.

While the shelter officially opens on Wednesday, officials say they already have several animals available for adoption that have already been spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

Nye County Animal Shelter will also in the future have a surgical facility on-site to provide a low cost option for spay, neuter and vaccinations for the community.

The Nye County Animal Shelter is located at 1580 E. Siri Lane. For more information, call 775-751-7020.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Springs Preserve Haunted Harvest
‘Haunted Harvest’ Halloween event to return to Springs Preserve in Las Vegas
Neighbors push back against road extension proposal near Nevada State College in Henderson
Neighbors push back against road extension proposal near Nevada State College in Henderson
Fire near Valley View and Twain on Aug. 23, 2022.
Building catches fire near Valley View, Twain
Henderson police say impairment a factor after juvenile bicyclist struck by vehicle Tuesday...
Henderson police say impairment not a factor after juvenile bicyclist struck by vehicle Tuesday morning