New animal shelter to open Wednesday in Pahrump

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new animal shelter is set to open its doors Wednesday in Pahrump.

According to officials, the new facility, which is named the Nye County Animal Shelter, can hold over 100 animals comfortable indoors, depending on their size and species.

Tasha Crabtree with the Nye County Animal Shelter says the facility will be able to house and care for all species and they have already had a pig and a peacock over the past month.

According to the shelter, while they anticipate the majority of animals to be dogs and cats, they are currently creating an outdoor area that will be able to house horses, pigs, goats, foul and other livestock in the near future.

The shelter says it will work in correlation with Nye County Animal Control to house animals that may be confiscated, under observation for bite quarantine, impounded for protective custody, strays or owner surrenders.

“As a managed intake shelter, we consider every animal on a case by case basis, acting primarily as a resource center, providing the community with options and solutions to animal related issues,” the facility said.

While the shelter officially opens on Wednesday, officials say they already have several animals available for adoption that have already been spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

Nye County Animal Shelter will also in the future have a surgical facility on-site to provide a low cost option for spay, neuter and vaccinations for the community.

The Nye County Animal Shelter is located at 1580 E. Siri Lane. For more information, call 775-751-7020.

