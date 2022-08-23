Neighbors push back against road extension proposal near CSN in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Neighbors in the Mission Hills area of Henderson are coming together to oppose a new road the city is proposing through their rural neighborhood.

It would be a second way to access the College of Southern Nevada and alleviate traffic around the school as it continues to grow. The proposal would be to extend Paradise Hills Drive making it a major thoroughfare.

Neighbors argue it is one of the last communities in the Vegas Valley where residents can jump on their horses and ride through the desert without having to worry about cars.

“To put a road down through it, there would be no area left to ride our horses which is very important to us because we are rural,” stated Linda Freeman has lived on her current property for 22 years.

“This will absolutely ruin our neighborhood,” Freeman contended.

“There is not anyone we have talked to in the neighborhood that wants that road,” Freeman added.

Freeman shared that 20 years ago, the City of Henderson agreed not to extend the road into the neighborhood so when she got a letter in the mail last week with a proposal to do just that, she was stunned.

“They promised us they wouldn’t do it… if we accepted the college in our area,” Freeman recounted.

“This neighborhood is in a complete uproar,” said Alex Kleytman. Kleytman and his wife Flora printed out 500 petitions against the proposal and went door-to-door handing them out to neighbors over the weekend.

“We walked the neighborhood for two days… put this together rather quickly,” said Flora.

So far, about 200 of the petitions have been returned to them, in agreement a major road has no place in this rural neighborhood.

The City of Henderson will be responding to all of their concerns on Wednesday hosting a meeting at City Hall Chambers at 5 PM. Neighbors expect hundreds of people to attend.

Here is the petition info sent out to neighbors:

