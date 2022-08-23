LVMPD: No arrests made after dead man was found in the trunk of a car

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - No arrests have been made yet in the homicide investigation of a decomposing body found last week in the trunk of a car, Metro Police told FOX5 Monday.

Police also said that investigators are working to answer one very important question: who the car was registered to. The investigation is ongoing.

The body, which police said belonged to a male, was found in the trunk of a white BMW Friday, according to Metro. The car was parked in a private parking lot at an apartment complex, just steps from the Budget Suite of America’s swimming pool.

Detectives have been surveying the complex and asking tenants questions about what they may have seen or heard, as well as reviewing surveillance video.

FOX5 spoke with several tenants on Monday, and an employee of the complex told us that police informed them that there was no current threat to the tenants because the crime had been committed elsewhere and that the body was brought and left there. Metro was unwilling to verify this detail for FOX5 on Monday, however.

On Friday around mid-day, the body was located after officers had been informed of a foul odor. According to police, an officer made entry into the trunk of the BMW, only to find a decomposing man who they believe is a victim of a homicide, based on the condition of his remains.

The Budget Suites of America is located off Tropicana and Valley View, just a couple of blocks west of the I-15.

Metro’s homicide section said the man’s body appeared to have been in there for some time.

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity.

If you have any information on what may have happened there, you can stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

