Las Vegas Uber driver who was attacked by passengers gets back to work

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Uber driver Victoria Partridge said she wasn’t sure if she was going to drive for Uber again following the attack on June 19.

“My heart was pounding like crazy. I was so scared,” said Partridge.

That night, Partridge picked up seven passengers and took them from Fremont Street to North Las Vegas. Video showed the moment her passengers began to attack her when she was dropping them off.

They not only attacked her but also damaged her car that has now been repaired.

“The door was totally messed up it was all kicked in,” said Partridge. “A huge dent and they fixed it totally.”

After taking a break for two months to recover from the attack, Partridge decided she was ready to get behind the wheel again.

“And at the end of my first shift, I was feeling okay,” said Partridge.

After the incident happened, Uber had told Partridge they would pay to repair the damages to her car as well as put $5,000 into her Uber account.

“Uber paid completely,” said Partridge. “One hundred percent for all damages. I didn’t pay any deductibles. I wouldn’t be able to drive with the car door so damaged.”

Metro said three juveniles were arrested and are serving time in juvenile detention center following the attack.

“It feels good,” said Partridge. “Justice was served. I hope now after they have learned their lesson and come out of prison. I hope that they are never going to do something like that again.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.