Las Vegas dentists donate dental services to those in need

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Over two dozen local residents received free dental services on national Smile Generation Serve Day.

Every year clinicians around the country donate dentistry to underserved patients.

On Saturday Sahara Modern Dentistry partnered with several non-profit organizations like Adopt-A-Vet Dental Program, Dress for Success, The Freedom Child Foundation, After Innocence, Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, and Project 150.

Kenneth Puckett, an Army Veteran, received a list of several needed procedures at no cost.

“I was surprised to get a call so fast to come to the dentist,” Puckett said. He explained the VA has certain requirements that he was never able to meet to receive dental care.

“I want to thank everybody, the staff and everybody I’m really grateful,” Puckett said.

Adopt-A-Vet Dental Program originally started in Northern Nevada that has now made its way south. Dentists do pro-bono work and the AAVD pays for prosthetics like dentures and crowns.

Executive Director and veteran, Demetrio Gonzalez said there’s 280,000 veterans in the state of Nevada, about 93% of those don’t qualify for dental care through the VA.

Right now there are 40,000 veterans in Southern Nevada that could benefit from their statewide program. They are are hurting for donations.

Do donate visit their website, adoptavet.com. On September 25th they will be holding a fundraiser at Ventano Italian Grill & Seafood in Henderson.

Dr. Bianca Velayo said she’s always happy to share her services to those in need.

“This is my favorite day of the year I woke up this morning driving to work and it doesn’t even feel like work you know I’m so excited to share my gifts with others that can really benefit to help them be healthier and happier,” Dr. Velayo said.

